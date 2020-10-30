David and Victoria Beckham Secure $20.5M Deal to Share Family Videos on Netflix

WENN

David Beckham and his fashion designer wife have reportedly inked a multi-million deal with the streaming giant to release their family footage for a documentary on their life.

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly set to share never-seen-before home movies as part of a new deal with Netflix.

According to sources, the couple has signed a deal with the streamer worth in excess of $20.5 million (£16 million) to release archives of home footage for a documentary about their life.

The soccer star will feature in intimate camcorder footage from family birthdays, Christmases, and other celebrations, reports allege, with insiders telling British tabloid The Sun the fly-on-the-wall programme will also recount the couple’s love story from their early dates to the present day.

“This is a real coup for Netflix – and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see,” they shared. “David’s family are all massive archivers; they’ve been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years.”

“There’s even some classic camcorder footage from various birthdays, Christmases and special occasions, as well as some hilarious insights into David and Victoria’s early dates.”

The insider added, “Needless to say, David is bound to come off brilliantly while viewers will get to see Victoria’s quick wit. A camera crew will also document David’s life now, following him around the globe as he fulfils various business ventures.”

David and Victoria’s children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, are also expected to feature in the forthcoming project, produced under their Studio 99 company, which is unlikely to air until early 2022 amid the pandemic.