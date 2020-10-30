Dave Chappelle’s Legendary TV Series The Chappelle’s Show Will Be On Netflix

Hot New Hip Hop had some good news today for Dave Chappelle fans. The outlet claims Dave’s classic sketch comedy series, The Chappelle Show, will make its way onto Netflix on the 1st of November, just a couple of days before the 2020 election begins.

Netflix announced the deal earlier today regarding the sketch-comedy classic that made Dave Chappelle one of the most respected comedic figures. The streaming juggernauts released a statement in which they claimed it was the “best news” everyone has heard in all of 2020.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Dave Chappelle’s series was part of Comedy Central’s programming for just two seasons until the host left due to frictions with management and production delays. The Chappelle’s Show began in 2003, and after it was canceled, it was picked up by Netflix many years later.

In case you haven’t seen it, Decider reported this weekend that The Chappelle’s Show was a series which included sketch-comedy skits featuring the likes of Bill Burr, Arsenio Hall, Joe Rogan, Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, and more.

Fans of Dave Chappelle know the comedian has become far more active in recent years following a long hiatus and break from the comedy community and the entertainment industry. However, the comedian came back with a vengeance, releasing comedy special after comedy special, many of which were hailed by fans but hated by critics.

Additionally, Dave was criticized in the media for his jokes about the LGBTQ community and transgenderism. For instance, the comedian came under after he screamed the word “fa**ot,” in his special.

Moreover, Dave Chappelle mocked Jussie Smollett in his comedy routine as well as Kanye West during the same joke. Dave repeatedly referred to Smollett as “juicy,” rather than “Jussie.”

As most know, Jussie was accused of orchestrating a fake hate crime against herself because he was unhappy with his salary on Empire. Initially, people in the entertainment industry and in the general media were sympathetic to Smollett, until the Chicago police turned their attention toward him as the primary suspect.

