Dalvin Cook (groin) expected to play vs. Packers

It looks like the scariest portion of the Halloween season for Minnesota Vikings fans is over.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com reported that 2019 Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook isn’t expected to be on any snap count for Sunday’s divisional game against the Green Bay Packers. The 25-year-old suffered an adductor strain in Minnesota’s 27-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 11 and missed the Oct. 18th loss to the Falcons, Atlanta’s first victory of the campaign.

Cook is officially listed as questionable heading into the weekend but should be Minnesota’s lead back barring a last-second setback.

In five games this year, Cook has 489 rushing yards on 92 attempts with seven rushing scores. He also has 12 catches for 64 receiving yards.

Alexander Mattison was Minnesota’s top back against Atlanta and was held to 26 rushing yards on 10 carries. Cook scored two rushing touchdowns in the season-opening loss to Green Bay on Sept. 13 but gained only 50 yards on the ground that afternoon.

The Packers, meanwhile, will be without top ball-carrier Aaron Jones for the second straight week because of a calf injury. Jamaal Williams led the Packers with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 35-20 win over the Houston Texans.