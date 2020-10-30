DaBaby’s Neighbors File 31 Complaints Against Him

DaBaby is living the life of a superstar in his North Carolina mansion, but it seems he’s been quite a nuisance, and his neighbors have filed complaints against him no less than 31 times since he moved in last year.

According to the Charlotte Ledger, since December 2019, Iredell County’s emergency communications office says the complaints range from 14 instances of burglar alarms going off to four noise complaints and at least two domestic arguments. They’ve also complained about his about new guard towers, a concrete wall and what they say are bright stadium-style lights.

One of his neighbors complained that this summer, his guards “were sitting outside in their Escalade, and they actually had guns.”

She added: “This is a very friendly neighborhood, so having someone down there to have guards up and not speak to nobody — it’s just kind of weird.”

It seems as if his neighbors may just want him to say “hi” every now and again.