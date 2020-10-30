Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The worst week yet

The United States just had its worst week ever for the virus.

Over the past seven days, the country recorded more than 500,000 new cases and counted its nine millionth case since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday, at least 90,000 new cases were logged — an all- high and the equivalent of more than one case per second — and there is no end in sight to the latest surge.

Unlike past peaks, where a few areas drove up case numbers, this the virus has gripped nearly every corner of the country, including many areas that avoided surges of the past.

Colorado counted 2,000 new cases, Illinois logged 6,400, and more than 1,000 were found in New Mexico — all record daily highs for those states. Over the past week, states added more cases than in any other seven-day stretch of the pandemic, while new cases are increasing in 42 states.