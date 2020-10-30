Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

On the campaign trail, the president maintains that the country is “rounding the corner,” he attacks Democratic governors for keeping restrictions in place and blames the news media for what he says is outsize coverage of the virus. In reality, a third wave of cases is breaking records, hospitalizations and fatalities are climbing, and a fresh outbreak has hit the staff of Vice President Mike Pence.

Our colleague, Alex Burns, who covers politics, told us that the president’s message boils down to asking voters to ignore the disaster unfolding before their eyes and trust his word that the disease will soon disappear as a threat to their lives and pocketbooks.

But is it working?

“The short answer is no,” Alex told us. “We’ve seen for the last few months President Trump and the Trump campaign try to shift attention away from the pandemic to a number of other subjects — whether it’s civil unrest, or diplomacy in the Middle East, or the Supreme Court — and none of those efforts managed to sideline the pandemic as a political issue.”

“And so what you’ve seen in the close of the campaign is him trying to sideline it by force of will and wishful rhetoric,” Alex said. “There’s clearly a population that is embracing that, but I don’t think there’s any evidence that population includes people who weren’t already supporting the president.”

Joe Biden is promising action. “I’m not running on the false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch,” Mr. Biden said. “But what I can promise you is this: We will start on Day 1 doing the right things. We’ll let science drive our decisions. We will deal honestly with the American people.”

Public health experts are coalescing around Mr. Biden’s call for a national mask mandate, even though they say it would require more than a presidential order. Such a mandate would certainly face legal challenges, but if elected, Mr. Biden would have other ways of making mask wearing a cultural norm.