Common Respond To Jaguar Wright: I Was Disappointed & Hurt!!

Common has finally responded to Philly singer Jaguar Wright’s allegations of sexual assault — appearing to deny the claims.

The rapper/ actor sat down for an interview with Philadelphia’s Rise and Grind Morning Show, where he broke his silence on the matter.

“God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true. But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand,” he said.

“In all truth, I went through different emotions. I’m like, oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?”

Weeks back, Jaguar claimed Common tried to put his genitals in her mouth while she was asleep.