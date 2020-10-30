Common Respond To Jaguar Wright: I Was Disappointed & Hurt!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Common has finally responded to Philly singer Jaguar Wright’s allegations of sexual assault — appearing to deny the claims.

The rapper/ actor sat down for an interview with Philadelphia’s Rise and Grind Morning Show, where he broke his silence on the matter.

“God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true. But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand,” he said.

