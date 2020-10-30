Common Has Nothing Against Jaguar Wright Despite Being ‘Hurt’ by Her Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN/Instagram/Apega

While noting that the soul singer’s claims of him sexually assaulting her are ‘not true,’ the ‘Glory’ rapper says he understands that ‘she may be going through some things that I don’t understand.’

–

Common has finally broken his silence on Jaguar Wright‘s sexual assault allegations against him. In an interview with Philadelphia’s “Rise and Grind Morning Show” on Thursday, October 29, he denied the claims while saying that he doesn’t hold a grudge against her.

“God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her,” he began as he was asked his response to Jaguar’s claims. “I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true,” he admitted.

Without disregarding sexual assault victims, the 48-year-old actor/rapper added, “I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to say if it’s not true.” He went on trying to sympathize with the troubled singer as saying, “But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. In all truth, I went through different emotions. I’m like, ‘Oh man, why is she saying this? How’s this gon’ affect me?’ ”

He continued to express his concern for Jaguar as saying, “Eventually I got to the space where I’m saying, man, I’m sending her positive thoughts and prayers because obviously the things that she’s saying, it just wasn’t true. And she might not be in a great space.”

Citing Emmett Till as an example of someone who was falsely accused, the Grammy Award-winning artist warned people against jumping to conclusions. “As a society, we gotta do better with how we look at things and if somebody says something, we gotta really assess situations before we jump on ’em,” he implored. “I just felt more compassion for those who been through that. And I said, God bless her and prayers to her ’cause I never had nothing but positive thoughts about Jaguar since we worked as musicians.”

<br />

Jaguar made the shocking allegations against Common in August, saying on Instagram Live while talking about her interactions with the “Glory” spitter, “Next thing we know we go to bed and he says, ‘C’mon J.’ No, I’m tired, n***a. I was on the stage all night, I wanna lay down.” After she rejected his advance, Jaguar said she woke up to something being placed in her mouth.

“This n***a tryin’ to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m sleep,” she said of the Chicago rapper. “That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him,” she added, insinuating that she and Common were in a romantic relationship at the time. She explained, “Because n***a, if you gon’ try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m sleep, there ain’t nothin’ you won’t do.”