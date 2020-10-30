Home Sports College football 2020-21 bowl schedule: Dates, times for all 37 bowls released

College football 2020-21 bowl schedule: Dates, times for all 37 bowls released

Lisa Witt
Bowl Season announced the official postseason schedule for the 2020-21 college football season Friday.

A total of 37 bowls are on the schedule, which starts Dec. 19 with the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl and concludes Jan. 11 with the College Football Playoff championship game. Seven bowls have been canceled this season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The NCAA Division I Council waived bowl eligibility requirements for this season; previously, teams had to have a .500 record to qualify for a bowl game. There also is no minimum number of games required to make the postseason.

2020-21 college football bowl schedule

DateBowlTime (ET)TV
Dec. 19Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl7 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 21Myrtle Beach Bowl2:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 22Famous Idaho Potato Bowl3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 22Boca Raton Bowl7 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 23R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 23Montgomery Bowl*7 p.m.ESPN/ESPN2
Dec. 24New Mexico Bowl3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 25Camellia Bowl2:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl12 p.m.ABC
Dec. 26Cure Bowl12 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26SERVPRO First Responder Bowl3:30 p.m.ABC
Dec. 26LendingTree Bowl3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl7 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate Bowl10:15 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 28Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta2:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29New Era Pinstripe Bowl2 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29Cheez-It Bowl5:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29Valero Alamo Bowl9 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo Bowl12 p.mESPN
Dec. 30TransPerfect Music City Bowl3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic7:15 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30LA Bowl10:45 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 31Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl12 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 31Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl2 p.m.CBS
Dec. 31AutoZone Liberty Bowl4 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 31Arizona Bowl4 p.mCBS Sports Network
Dec. 31Texas Bowl8 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 1TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl12 p.m.ESPN2
Jan. 1Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl12:30 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 1Vrbo Citrus Bowl1 p.m.ABC
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (CFP semifinal)5 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal)8:45 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 2TaxSlayer Gator Bowl12 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 2Outback Bowl12:30 p.m.ABC
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta Bowl4 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 2Capital One Orange Bowl8 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 11CFP national championship8 p.m.ESPN

