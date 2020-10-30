College football 2020-21 bowl schedule: Dates, times for all 37 bowls released

Bowl Season announced the official postseason schedule for the 2020-21 college football season Friday.

A total of 37 bowls are on the schedule, which starts Dec. 19 with the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl and concludes Jan. 11 with the College Football Playoff championship game. Seven bowls have been canceled this season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The NCAA Division I Council waived bowl eligibility requirements for this season; previously, teams had to have a .500 record to qualify for a bowl game. There also is no minimum number of games required to make the postseason.

2020-21 college football bowl schedule