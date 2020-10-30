Chelsea Handler Says 50 Cent Was Only Joking About Trump Endorsement

Chelsea Handler has revealed that her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, was only kidding when he appeared to endorse Donald Trump on social media.

“I DM’d him and I said, ‘Can you please call me about this?'” Handler said. “‘I really I want to know if you’re serious about supporting Trump.’ He wasn’t serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me. I did promise to pay his taxes and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate,” she said during a recent appearance on The View.

“So I offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he takes me up on it. But I don’t have to pay him. He’s already a Biden supporter.”

After she publicly offered to sleep with him if he revoked his endorsement, 50 hopped on social media and said “f*ck Donald Trump.”