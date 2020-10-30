Chelsea Handler Says 50 Cent Was Only Joking About Trump Endorsement

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Chelsea Handler has revealed that her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, was only kidding when he appeared to endorse Donald Trump on social media.

“I DM’d him and I said, ‘Can you please call me about this?'” Handler said. “‘I really I want to know if you’re serious about supporting Trump.’ He wasn’t serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me. I did promise to pay his taxes and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate,” she said during a recent appearance on The View.

