Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.090704 by 01:43 (05:43 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, down 10.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $2.853622B, or 0.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.090674 to $0.095585 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 17.28%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $893.097716M or 0.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0907 to $0.1098 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 93.28% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $13,324.9 on the .com Index, up 0.28% on the day.

was trading at $382.12 on the .com Index, a loss of 2.51%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $247.767518B or 63.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.457092B or 11.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.