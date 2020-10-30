Cam Newton: I’m Not Changing The Way I Dress!!

NFL star Cam Newton has responded to criticism about his flamboyant style of dress — he says he’s not changing a thing.

” I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine. You know what, he’s exactly right. But I’m not changing the way I dress. I’m sorry,” he said. “I don’t know Jeff, but I would say this — I do certain things because of the culture I’m from. And where I’m from — I don’t know where Jeff is from, and I don’t want to harp on it too long — but let’s just say he’s right.”

The Jeff he is referring to is retired NFL player Jeff Garcia, who had the following to say about Cam’s unique sense of style.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers, ‘Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'”