Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19

Add the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings to the growing list of NFL teams to have players test positive for COVID-19. Adam Schefter reported a Broncos lineman and Vikings linebacker received positive test results.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio canceled practice and told players and staff that all meetings would be held virtually, with practice expected to resume on Saturday, barring any more positive tests. The player is self-isolating, and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, two members of the Denver organization who were in close contact with the lineman are also isolating.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers, who had a player test positive Thursday, this weekend, and so far, the game has not been rescheduled. Denver has already had its bye week due to the Patriots’ positive tests before their Week 5 matchup.

The Vikings are set to play the Packers, and similarly, the game has not been rescheduled or postponed.

While the NFL has been able to survive multiple positive tests across the league due to only one big outbreak so far, the league may find itself in a tough spot. A 17- or even 18-week schedule could get complicated if a team like Denver has another game postponed but lacks a bye week to make up the contest. For now, it seems like that is a bridge that the NFL will cross when it gets there, and until then, the league will continue to hope testing and protocols are enough to keep the season going.