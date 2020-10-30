Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Sued By Cop He Shot In Self Defense For Emotional Distress!

One of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing has reportedly sued her boyfriend for assault and battery as well as emotional distress! As you might know, Kenneth Walker fired a gun first when the group of cops entered the home unannounced in the middle of the night.

Now, according to the lawsuit documents, Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly claims that he experienced ‘severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress’ because of the 26 year old boyfriend of Breonna on the night of her death.

Walker has declared after the incidents that happened on March 13, that he thought the officers were intruders so, the licensed gun owner shot Mattingly in the leg in self-defense.

That is when the police opened fire, shooting over 20 bullets and killing Breonna.

The lawsuit claims that ‘Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality.’

However, as you can imagine, Walker’s attorney has already clapped back by citing the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ as proof that Walker acted according to the law, in self defense.

Attorney Steve Romines started by slamming the lawsuit as a ‘baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.’

He went on to argue, in his statement obtained by CBS News, that: ‘Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home. Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact.’

‘One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them. Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.’

