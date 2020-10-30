Boston.com readers: What are your Election Night plans?

On November 3, millions of Americans will likely tune in to live coverage of the 2020 presidential election, an election that will determine whether President Donald Trump or Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States.

You know, no big deal.

While the nation is acutely divided on who it sees fit for president, our Election Night viewing plans might look decidedly more nonpartisan. So how will you be spending the night? Are you planning to host a Zoom get-together and watch it with friends? Ordering comfort food from your favorite takeout spot before settling in front of the TV? Ignoring the news altogether until Wednesday morning? Drinking every you see a fly?

Share your plans for Election Night 2020 below, and we’ll report back on how Bostonians are spending the evening of November 3.

