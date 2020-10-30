Bitcoin price spikes 5% to $13.5K shortly after ECB stimulus announcement By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price spikes 5% to $13.5K shortly after ECB stimulus announcement
The price of (BTC) increased from $12,920 to $13,600 in four hours, recording a 5% rally. The uptrend coincides with positive developments from the European Central Bank, or ECB, and optimistic job data from the United States.
Throughout the past week, BTC has continuously rallied despite negative macro factors. The U.S. stock market was in a steep decline, and the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and Europe rose sharply.
