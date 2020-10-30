Bitcoin price spikes 5% to $13.5K shortly after ECB stimulus announcement By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The price of (BTC) increased from $12,920 to $13,600 in four hours, recording a 5% rally. The uptrend coincides with positive developments from the European Central Bank, or ECB, and optimistic job data from the United States.

1-hour chart. Source: TradingView.com

Throughout the past week, BTC has continuously rallied despite negative macro factors. The U.S. stock market was in a steep decline, and the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and Europe rose sharply.