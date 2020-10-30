Best Reactions To Ariana Grande’s New Album Positions

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

“I cannot believe an Ariana Grande album just saved 2020.”

The time has come: Ariana Grande just released her highly anticipated sixth album, Positions, and the internet has a lot to say.

The 14-track album comes a week after the release of her music video for the single, “Positions” — which currently has over 50 million views on YouTube — so, of course, fans are pretty excited.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ariana Grande’s new album so far.

3.

cannot believe ariana is singing entire sentences in her whistle register… literally didn’t even know that was possible?! wtf 😭 #positions

4.

ariana grande is such a good singer that only :46 into the new album I can no longer sing along

ariana grande is such a good singer that only :46 into the new album I can no longer sing along

6.

a real footage of what the ENTIRE ALBUM did to me,, miss ariana grande never disappoints. #POSITIONS

a real footage of what the ENTIRE ALBUM did to me,, miss ariana grande never disappoints.

#POSITIONS

8.

me for the next couple years pov ariana grande 2:52 ━━━━━━❍── 3:22 ↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100%

me for the next couple years

pov
ariana grande
2:52 ━━━━━━❍── 3:22
↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100%

11.

ariana grande in the studio after recording the whistle notes at the end of my hair #POSITIONS

ariana grande in the studio after recording the whistle notes at the end of my hair #POSITIONS

14.

No one: Literally no one: Me in my room listening to Ariana Grande's album #POSITIONS something appears when you like this post 🤭

No one:
Literally no one:
Me in my room listening to Ariana Grande’s album #POSITIONS

something appears when you like this post 🤭

15.

the harmonies, orchestra, whistle notes, lyrics, emotions…maam you really did that @ArianaGrande #positions

the harmonies, orchestra, whistle notes, lyrics, emotions…maam you really did that @ArianaGrande #positions

19.

"Will I ever love the same way again? Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you? Never thought you'd be so damn hard to replace If I can't have you, is love completely off the table? Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life?" Ariana Grande ft. The Weeknd- Off

“Will I ever love the same way again?
Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you?
Never thought you’d be so damn hard to replace
If I can’t have you, is love completely off the table?
Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life?”
Ariana Grande ft. The Weeknd- Off

21.

this is #POSITIONS to the charts when Ariana finally releases it on iTunes @ArianaGrande

this is #POSITIONS to the charts when Ariana finally releases it on iTunes @ArianaGrande

24.

the english language is so weird. i could say “positions by ariana grande” and it would translate to “album of the year” #positions

the english language is so weird. i could say “positions by ariana grande” and it would translate to “album of the year” #positions

25.

Stop tweeting about the new ariana grande album I’m trying to listen to it and I can’t hear

Stop tweeting about the new ariana grande album I’m trying to listen to it and I can’t hear

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR