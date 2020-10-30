Best Pixel 5 Deals: Where to buy Google’s new phone

It’s never too soon to start saving. Sure, the Google Pixel 5 is still brand new, but thanks to carriers and stores competing for your business, it’s usually not too difficult to find an early discount on a popular product such as this. Pixel 5 deals may be limited at first, but we expect we’ll be seeing plenty of offers in no time with carrier discounts arriving first and deals on unlocked devices following.

The Google Pixel 5 offers a number of solid improvements upon the Pixel 4. Though its predecessor received some flak for its bad battery life, the Pixel 5 includes a 4080mAh battery that’s miles better than the 2800mAh battery found in the Pixel 4. The cameras are receiving an upgrade as well; the telephoto lens from the Pixel 4 has been replaced with a standard and ultra-wide camera, along with a new motion blur mode and an audio zoom feature.

The Pixel 5 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, similar to the one found in devices like the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge, along with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There’s even an integrated fingerprint sensor for added security.

Where to buy the Pixel 5

Those who aren’t concerned with saving or discounts don’t need to look any further than the links directly below. The Google Pixel 5 is available at the following retailers and carriers for purchase either outright or with monthly device payments. Plus, even though you may not score a deal, every Google Pixel 5 purchase comes with three months of YouTube Premium, three months of Stadia, three months of 100GB of Google One storage, three months of Google Play Pass, and a three-month bump to Silver/Gold Play Points.

Verizon is one of the first carriers to offer Google’s new Pixel 5. You can get it for a full retail purchase of $699.99 or via 24 monthly payments of $29.16. $29.16/month at Verizon You can also pre-order the device at Amazon today. Choose between Just Black and Sorta Sage colorways and place your order ASAP as there’s no telling whether there may be low stock soon. $699.99 at Amazon Another option at Amazon scores you the device in Just Black or Sorta Sage with an official Google Pixel 5 case. You can choose between Blue Confetti and Static Grey case colors while supplies last. $739.99 at Amazon Best Buy is one of the few places where you can actually find a deal on the Pixel 5 right now. These devices are unlocked, though if you activate today you can save up to $100 on the purchase. Best Buy offers to get the phone to you by release day for free as well. $599.99 at Best Buy Another trusted retailer with Pixel 5 pre-orders available is B,amp;H. Not only will you receive free expedited shipping, but B,amp;H is sending devices out two days early so you may even receive yours on release day, October 29! $699.99 at B,amp;H Best Google Pixel 5 Carrier Deals Carrier deals aren’t as hard to come by as deals on unlocked devices, though they tend to have a few stipulations you’ll want to consider before making any purchases. Those who are willing to switch to a new carrier generally receive the best offers, giving you the chance to save hundreds on devices like the Pixel 5. Verizon is offering up to $550 off the cost of the Google Pixel 5 when you trade-in an eligible device and add a line on select Unlimited plans, including Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. That would drop its price to just $150, and you’ll also be able to snag a $250 Verizon gift card if you’re switching from another carrier and port-in your current number. Shop at Verizon Best Cheap Unlocked Google Pixel 5 Deals You don’t necessarily have to deal with a carrier to save on a Pixel 5. Unlocked Pixel 5 discounts may not be as easy to come by, but they’re definitely worth considering when available. We’ll be watching and listing all the best unlocked Pixel 5 deals as they become available to give you some alternative to the carrier offers above. Keep this page bookmarked if there’s not an offer that’s tempting enough just yet, as we’ll no doubt be seeing more as the holidays, and Black Friday, draw closer. Pre-order the new Google Pixel 5 at Best Buy and you might even save up to $100 with the purchase. Choosing to activate this unlocked device today will save you $50, while activating it on Sprint can save you $100. $599.99 at Best Buy

Learn more about the Google Pixel 5

Unsure whether the Google Pixel 5 is the right device for you? Take a look at our review on the Google Pixel 5 and find more information on the device in our guide to the Google Pixel 5 which covers news, device specs, comparisons to the Pixel 4, and more.

