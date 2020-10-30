Best clicks of Kajal Aggarwal from her pre-wedding festivities



Kajal Aggarwal is tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu today in Mumbai and the festivities have been in full swing since the past few days. Be it her Mehendi ceremony or Haldi ceremony, pictures of the actress doing the rounds on social media have got all of us excited for her big day. Kajal Aggarwal is a big star down South and has done some good roles in Bollywood too, today, the actress will finally be married and to congratulate her and treat her fans, we thought about lining up some of the best clicks of the actress from her pre-wedding shoots.



The actress was seen all smiles at the functions and looked dreamy in every look. Here are some of the top clicks that got us filled with love on seeing her happiness. Scroll through…