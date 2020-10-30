Bart Scott comes down on Bill Belichick

The Patriots’ first season without Tom Brady hasn’t been pretty.

New England is off to a 2-4 start and has lost its last three games, including a 33-6 loss at home to the 49ers last week.

So, who is to blame for the team’s poor first half? Former Jets-linebacker-turned-ESPN-analyst Bart Scott points his finger at Bill Belichick.

“Right here is a list of all drafts from the last five years of which the great Bill Belichick has had numerous picks,” Scott said Friday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “He hasn’t been able to really come up with any stars. I believe he hasn’t drafted a Pro Bowler since 2013. So, this is a bigger indictment of Bill Belichick — not the coach, but the general manager — and his abilities to surround his team with talent.”

Scott is correct that the Patriots haven’t drafted a player that’s made the Pro Bowl since 2013, when the team drafted linebacker Jamie Collins in the second round.

After criticizing Belichick for failing to draft a start player in recent years, Scott made an even bigger claim: “I mean this is a big indictment on Bill Belichick, and maybe Bill Belichick the general manager should be fired and on the hot seat,” Scott said. “Keep the coach around because the coach is outstanding.”

[email protected] is calling for Bill Belichick to be fired as GM. pic.twitter.com/xptxB0anSz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 30, 2020

Amidst his criticism of Belichick, Scott turned his attention to the greatest debate in Boston sports.

“When you have the greatest eraser — the equalizer — in Tom Brady, the greatest of all , it didn’t matter who was out at receiver,” Scott said. “He would make it work. I just think that it’s a bigger case for Tom Brady to say he was the reason why that organization was successful for all those years.

“You take him away, and it’s like when LeBron [James] left the Cavaliers. It’s like, you won with these cats? You go from being maybe winning the division, being a Super Bowl contender to not being able to even make the playoffs? You’re going to get shut out by the Buffalo Bills?”