Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.55% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.55%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were AMP Ltd (ASX:), which rose 19.53% or 0.250 points to trade at 1.530 at the close. Meanwhile, Resmed Inc DRC (ASX:) added 9.45% or 2.410 points to end at 27.920 and Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) was up 4.69% or 0.13 points to 2.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Western Areas Ltd (ASX:), which fell 17.74% or 0.415 points to trade at 1.925 at the close. EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.64% or 0.18 points to end at 3.01 and Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.07% or 1.03 points to 19.28.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 767 to 508 and 350 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.47% to 24.138 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.19% or 3.60 to $1871.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.83% or 0.30 to hit $35.87 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.97% or 0.37 to trade at $37.89 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.01% to 0.7027, while AUD/JPY fell 0.20% to 73.37.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.922.