Are Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Engaged And Designing A House Together?

Are Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott engaged and desiging their dream home? Many people suspect that the stars are taking their relationship to the next level and are ready to make things permanent. Now, a new report in the upcoming November 9, 2020, issue of Star magazine claims to have inside information on the popular couple.

This would be the third marraige for Zooey and the second for Jonathan. Zooey was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 until 20012. She then married Jacob Pechenik in 2015. The couple has two children together — Charlie and Elsie. They divorced in 2020.

Jonathan Sctt was married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 until 2013. It is believed that Jonathan waited until Zooey’s divorce was finalized before proposing.

A source spoke to Star magazine and stated the following.

Jonathan recently popped the question an Zooey said yes. Jonathan and Zooey are talking about settling down in Las Vegas. He wants a home big enough for her kids with a backyard fun-zone.

Reports that the couple may have been engaged go back to the beginning of 2020. However; the report says that Jonathan waited until her divorce was finalized before proposing. Zooey’s divorce was finalized in June 2020.

You may see a report from the beginning of the year where people began to suspect that Jonathan and Zooey were engaged.

Fans are now wondering if Zooey Deschanel and her BF, Jonathan Scott, are engaged, thanks to these Instagram comments! 💍https://t.co/MpdGGmY2nU pic.twitter.com/Pc202e0Lmj — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 8, 2020

Zooey Deschanel played the character Jess Day on the hit series New Girl that aired from 2011-2018. She has since gone on to portray the voice of Bridget in the movie Trolls.

Jonathan Scott is widely known for Property Brothers that he starred in from 2014-2018. Jonathan served as executive producer on the reality series Celebrity IOU and stars in the 2019 film Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip.

What do you think about the report? Do you think that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been engaged or do you believe Star’s reporting that the couple just recently became engaged?

At this point in time, neither Zooey nor Jonathan have spoken publicly about any wedding plans or confirmed whether they are engaged.

