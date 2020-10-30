Apple Working ‘Really, Really Hard’ to Remedy Supply Constraints on iPhones, Macs, iPads and Some Apple Watches

Multiple Apple products are seeing supply constraints, including the new iPhone 12 models, Macs, iPads, and some Apple Watch models. Apple CEO Tim Cook today told investors that Apple is “working really, really hard” to remedy the supply issues.

If you look at iPhone, we’re constrained today. Not a surprise at the front end of the ramp, and how long we’ll be constrained is hard to predict. We haven’t taken orders yet for ‌iPhone 12‌ mini or Pro Max, so those are coming and we shall see. Right now we are supply constrained, and for avoidance of confusion, we’re constrained on Mac and iPad and some Apple Watches. A fair number of areas of focus right now and we’re working really, really hard to remedy those as quickly as we can. At this point, I can’t estimate when we’ll be out of that.

Several of Apple’s ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models sold out within a few hours of launch, and many new orders are now shipping out later in November. We can likely expect to see similar constraints for the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini, as these devices were held back due to rumored production issues that required Apple to wait to build up enough supply.

Given the situation with ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro pre-orders, those planning to purchase a 12 mini or 12 Pro Max should plan to do so right when pre-orders go live on Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

As for the Mac and ‌iPad‌, there have been long shipping delays on some models throughout the last several months, and many Apple Watch models also sold out quickly after launch in September.