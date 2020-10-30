Apple starts selling its Apple One subscription bundles. Here’s how much they cost

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Apple rolled out monthly subscription plans on Friday that give customers several of its services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade for one discounted price.

The bundles, announced last month and called Apple One, give subscribers a $6 to $25 per month savings over buying the services separately.

The cheapest plan, which costs $15, gives customers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage.

The family plan for $20 spreads the subscriptions to an entire family and increases the iCloud storage to 200 GB.

The $30 premium plan adds Apple News Plus, Fitness Plus, and 2 TB of storage, plus the services available through the cheaper lineups.

All the Apple One subscriptions are available through the App Store, for iPhones and iPads.

The two lower-priced plans are available worldwide, but the premium tier is only offered in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Apple’s fitness service, a library of recorded exercise classes, isn’t yet available in a bundles, but it will be by year end, the company said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has emphasized increasing the company’s subscription revenue. In the last quarter, Apple brought in $14.5 billion from so-called subscription services, up 16% from the same period last year. Although the bundles offer some savings, Apple is betting customers will spend more overall by signing up for the bundles.

This week, Cook was how the loss of a mobile search deal with Google may impact Apple’s finances. The antitrust lawsuit filed against Google this month says that the deal, in which Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search service on iPhones, is illegal. Cook replied that Apple’s service revenue was growing strongly and suggested it could offset losing the Google deal.

