Apple One subscription bundle now available in Canada

Apple’s new ‘Apple One’ subscription services bundle is now available in Canada.
The services package, which was first revealed at Apple’s fall hardware event back in September, is available in several tiers that range in price. The tech giant surprise revealed that the service was launching on October 30th during its recent Q4 2020 earnings call.
Below are all of the Apple One bundles available in Canada:
- Individual — includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $15.95 CAD per month
- Family — includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage for up to six users for $20.95
- Premier — includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, 2TB of iCloud storage and the recently announced Apple Fitness+ service for $33.95 per month (bundle can be shared with up to six family members)
According to Apple, the company’s ‘Individual’ plan offers roughly $7 in savings, the ‘Family’ plan features $10 in savings and the ‘Premiere’ tier boasts $32 in savings.
It’s also worth noting that Apple One includes a 30-day free trial. The subscription platform is available across iPhone, iPad and Mac.
While the Family plan offers the best value, most people will likely end up sticking with the Individual tier option.