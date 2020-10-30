Apple iPad Pro (2020) vs. iPad Pro (2018)

The iPad Pro is Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet, featuring premium specs, a fantastic camera, a beautiful screen, and highly versatile software. The 2020 model is Apple’s latest, but is it the greatest? There’s a good case for arguing that it is, but with the 2018 iPad Pro also boasting some very impressive features, it’s not immediately obvious as to whether the newer iPad Pro is the one to get.

Like the previous-generation iPad Pro, the new models are available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Although they come at the same price, you’re likely to find discounts on the older models considering they are now last-generation tech. Should you save your cash and buy a last-gen iPad Pro, or should you go for the latest and greatest?

Specs

iPad Pro (2018) iPad Pro (2020) Size 11-inch: 9.75 x 7.03 x 0.23 inches 12.9-inch: 11.05 x 8.46 x 0.23 inches 11-inch: 9.75 x 7.03 x 0.23 inches 12.9-inch: 11.05 x 8.46 x 0.23 inches Weight 11-inch: 1.03 pounds 12.9-inch: 1.39 pounds 11-inch: 1.04 pounds 12.9-inch: 1.41 pounds Screen size 11 inches, 12.9 inches 11 inches, 12.9 inches Screen resolution 11-inch: 1,668 x 2,388 12.9-inch: 2,048 x 2,732 11-inch: 1,668 x 2,388 12.9-inch: 2,048 x 2,732 Operating system iPadOS iPadOS Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB MicroSD card slot No No Processor Apple A12X Bionic Apple A12Z Bionic RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB Camera 12MP rear, 7MP front Dual 12MP + 10MP Ultrawide, LiDAR, 7MP front Video 4K at 60fps, 720p at 240fps 4K at 60fps, 1,080p at 240fps Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C USB-C Fingerprint sensor No No Water resistance No No Battery 11-inch: 29.45Wh 12.9-inch: 36.71Wh 11-inch: 28.65Wh 12.9-inch: 36.71Wh App marketplace Apple App Store Apple App Store Network support AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon (Cellular models only) AT,amp;T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon (Cellular models only) Colors Silver, Space Gray Silver, Space Gray Price 11-inch: $800+ 12.9-inch: $1,000+ 11-inch: $800+ 12.9-inch: $1,000+ Buy from Best Buy Apple Review score 4 out of 5 stars 4.5 out of 5 stars

Design, display, and durability

The 2018 iPad Pro represented a design shift for the iPad, doing away with the home button in favor of an edge-to-edge display and Face ID. As such, Apple didn’t provide us with a massive refresh for the 2020 model. Instead, the only real design change is the camera module. The 2018 iPad Pro offered a single-lens camera, while the new iPad Pro adds a square camera bump similar to that on the iPhone 11 series.

The display on the 2018 iPad models and the 2020 iPad models is exactly the same — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. They’re not the highest-resolution displays out there, but they look great, and graphic designers and video editors should have no problems with them. That said, eventually, we hope Apple moves to an OLED display on the iPad.

The iPad is a sleek, thin device, and as such it’s not necessarily the most durable tablet out there. It’s not made of glass, so at least the back of it won’t shatter, but tests consistently show that the device will easily bend under pressure. Safe to say, it’s worth being careful with the iPad Pro.

Winner: Tie

Performance, battery life, and charging

The 2018 iPad Pro offered excellent performance, thanks to its ultra-powerful Apple A12X Bionic chip and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on the model you went for. The 2020 iPad Pro takes things a step further, with the slightly more powerful A12Z Bionic, and 6GB of RAM in all models.

Ultimately, while the new model is more powerful, the performance boost seems to be relatively small — so most will still be more than happy with the performance on offer by the 2018 iPad Pro. That doesn’t mean they’re even. The A12Z Bionic is quicker. A little.

The battery on the new iPad Pro is technically smaller, but not by much. Apple says that all models will get “10 hours of surfing the web.” They all charge through the USB-C port, but none of the models support wireless charging, if that’s important to you.

The performance upgrades are minor. Yet they do exist, and for that reason, we give Apple’s new model the edge.

Winner: 2020 iPad Pro

Cameras

The 2020 iPad Pro’s most meaningful upgrade may well be its new camera features. While the 2018 iPad Pro offered a single-lens 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, the new model offers a 12-megapixel primary lens, a 10MP ultrawide lens, and a LiDAR sensor. The new sensor can come in handy for augmented reality applications. That may be more helpful for some users than for others, but it’s a clear upgrade that makes sense on the iPad.

For most, the front-facing camera will be more important, and there is no upgrade to be found there. Like the 2018 model, the 2020 model of the iPad Pro offers a 7MP front-facing camera. This puts both tablets on an equal footing, but with the extra ultrawide lens (and the LiDAR sensor), this is another win for the newer iPad Pro.

Winner: 2020 iPad Pro

Software and updates

The 2018 iPad Pro shipped with iPadOS 12. However, as with the 2020 iPad Pro, it can be updated to the latest OS, iPadOS14. iPadOS itself offers a number of features over its close cousin iOS, such as helpful sidebars, the Dock menu, and the new Scribble feature.

Generally, Apple is good at offering software updates to its devices for several years. It’s possible that the 2020 iPad Pro will get updates further into the future than the 2018 iPad Pro considering it’s newer. On the other hand, the two have very similar performance, so it’s equally probable that Apple will discontinue support for both whenever that happens.

It’s hard to know for sure. Apple has yet to discontinue support for any iPad Pro.

Winner: Tie

Special features

Both the 2018 iPad Pro and the 2020 iPad Pro offer a range of special features that put them ahead of other iPad models, but the new model doesn’t offer much beyond the older 2018 version. They both feature Face ID, which works no matter which orientation you have your iPad set up. They also both support all Apple Pencil models, and thanks to iPadOS 13.4 (and later OS versions), they both have mouse and trackpad support. They even both support the Magic Keyboard accessory, so don’t feel like you need to buy the new model to use that keyboard.

The only feature that the new iPad offers over the previous model is the upgraded camera setup, so if you plan on using your device for AR a lot, you might want that LiDAR.

Winner: 2020 iPad Pro

Price and availability

The 2020 iPad Pro is available straight from Apple’s website and most major electronics retailers, though for now, you may need to buy online if you want one due to brick-and-mortar stores being closed. The 11-inch model starts at $800 for 128GB of storage, however, you can spend up to $1,300 for 1TB of storage. The 12.9-inch model starts at $1,000 for the 128GB model, with prices ranging up to $1,500 for 1TB of storage.

The list prices for the 2018 iPad Pro are the same as the new model, but considering it has now been replaced, you’ll likely be able to find discounts on the older device. You also may not be able to buy the older device straight from Apple — but you should be able to find it from other retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon.

Overall winner: 2020 iPad Pro

The 2020 iPad Pro’s upgrades are minor, but it’s priced the same as the outgoing model, so it’s easy to recommend the new version. If you want a deal, then keep a keen eye for retailers clearing out old 2018 iPad Pro stock. We recommend you aim for a discount of at least $150 lower than retail, as that’s equivalent to the best iPad Pro deals we saw during last year’s holiday shopping season.

