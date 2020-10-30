AppDynamics Announces New Software-as-a-Service Offering in Asia to Support Requests for Cloud Services Across India and the Asia Region

Article content

Fourth regional location for AppDynamics’ SaaS offering enables enterprises across Asia to access increased flexibility for their cloud deployments, accelerate digital transformation and address data governance requirements

SAN FRANCISCO — AppDynamics, part of Cisco and the world’s #1 APM solution and full-stack, business centric observability platform, today announced the availability of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering in Asia, enabling customers to access AppDynamics solutions via a local cloud location. Situated in India and built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mumbai region, the offering is available to AppDynamics customers in India and throughout Asia. Enterprises can now accelerate their digital transformations through faster access to the latest AppDynamics innovations and industry-leading AIOps solutions.

The adoption of cloud services in India is on the rise, with IDC reporting that by 2022, 40% of new enterprise applications in India will be developed cloud-native, based on a hyper-agile architecture, and that by 2023, 55% of top 500 organizations in India will have a multi-cloud management strategy.

Furthermore, the availability of this new SaaS offering will resolve potential concerns around data sovereignty and data governance requirements for customers in India. This anticipates legislation, including the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, which would require Indian organizations to retain critical application performance and business data within India.