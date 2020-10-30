Anne Hathaway And Stanley Tucci Profile

Anne Hathaway: I’m not going to be able to [choose] a favorite scene from Devil Wears Prada because it’s just this lightening-in-a-bottle movie, where you have Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, the revelation that is Emily Blunt…and I got to be there with the best clothes ever…so it’s really hard to have a favorite because when I say it’s Emily in the hospital or, then I think, no, no, no, it’s when Nigel realizes he’s going to be able to go to Paris and actually see Paris, but then it’s when Miranda is sitting in her hotel room without her makeup on…the truth is, I was the fly on the wall…and I got to watch actors do amazing things. I just loved getting to run around New York City in all those outfits because I am a clothes whore [laughs].

Stanley Tucci: I have to say, I love [the] scene — I love so many scenes in that movie — but I love the scene when Miranda is first coming up to the office and everyone sort of panics. We all kept laughing so hard, and David [Frankel, the director] kept throwing out lines for me to say and “Gird your loins” was the one that made it in. But, I really love the scene when you come in and ask me for advice. It’s really a beautifully written script.