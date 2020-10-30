Andre Cronje’s new KP3R token surges 2000% in hours By Cointelegraph

Andre Cronje’s new KP3R token surges 2000% in hours
A newly launched token by Yearn Finance founder Andre Cronje has skyrocketed within hours of launch as degen farmers load up.
The new token called KP3R is for Cronje’s latest project called Keep3r Network which is a decentralized gig-style, smart contract powered marketplace for technical jobs.
