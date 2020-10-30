Amanda Kloots Shows Off The Special Vase She Made Using Some Of Nick Cordero’s Ashes

Nick Cordero‘s widow, Amanda Kloots, took to social media to show off the beautiful and very special vase she and their son made together in memory of the actor who tragically died of coronavirus. As for what makes the object so special and unique, it is the fact that it contains some of his ashes!

On Thursday, Amanda Kloots took to her go-to platform to post a pic featuring herself as well as the vase she and 1 year old son, Elvis, made together in the aftermath of Nick’s passing.

As she’s shared before at the time she was making the very special pottery, and as she also mentioned now, the vase contains an amount of her husband’s ashes.

Fans remember that the Broadway star lost his life to the COVID-19 virus back in July.

‘My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nicks ashes is done! I cannot believe how it turned out. @emilytyra and @rarebirdgoods is truly amazing for this gorgeous gift. Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired and then she glazed the vase and added the heart design. I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it,’ she wrote in the caption.

Amanda mentioned the vase for the first time last month when she posted a snap of her and Elvis working at a pottery wheel.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, in part: ‘Elvis and I had a special afternoon today. My girlfriend has an incredible pottery business and she invited us to make pottery using Nick’s ashes. I’ve recently learned about how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it’s beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living! … This was so incredible and really felt special. A way to turn something sad into something joyful.’

