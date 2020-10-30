A real estate executive and a microbiologist have teamed up to try to increase rapid COVID-19 testing in Canada

Article content continued

A Dartmouth, N.S.-based company, Sona Nanotech, began developing a rapid COVID-19 test back in February. Eight months later, the firm—whose technology promises results in 15 minutes—is still waiting for Health Canada approval.

Canada was well positioned to lead in rapid COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic, said Sahir Khan, executive vice-president at the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy, a University of Ottawa think tank. “I was getting information from U.S. think tanks on the state of vaccines and quick tests. The sense was that nobody else was doing this,” said Khan.

In the following months, however, the government has attracted criticism for falling behind on approving rapid tests and placing orders to buy and distribute them. Health Canada didn’t approve its first antigen test until October 6 (Ottawa has yet to receive shipments of the test), and the government received its first order for rapid tests to detect active infections last week; both tests are manufactured by Chicago-based medtech firm Abbott.

Triquet is expecting a response from Health Canada this week on whether his product is approved. If successful, the company hopes to land purchase orders from the federal, Ontario and Quebec governments.

Correction: The story has been updated to include information about a rapid test offered by Biomeme and Precision Biomonitoring.