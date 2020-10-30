52 Yr Old Nicole Murphy Goes Viral: Twitter Says Has ‘Perfect Sundress Body’!!

Nicole Murphy is going viral on Twitter this morning, has learned, after she was spotted by paparazzi yesterday. The 52 year old beauty looked breathtaking in a sexy slitted floral dress as she arrived for lunch at Soho House in West Hollywood.

The gorgeous Nicole was having a bit of trouble getting out of her $150,000 Mercedes – and keeping her dignity. But she managed to get out of the car without exposing too much of her goodies.

After the pictures were released Twitter raved about 52 year old’s body and said she has the “perfect” body for wearing a sun dress.

Nicole is a fashion model, television personality, designer, actress, and businesswoman. She is best known for her international modeling career, 12 year marriage to comedian/actor Eddie Murphy, and participation on reality television show Hollywood Exes.

She has also been credited as Nicole Mitchell, her maiden name, and Nicole Murphy (her ex-husband being Eddie Murphy).

Nicole is now retired from modeling. She has always created her own jewelry collection — “FLP Jewelry Design,” aka Friendship, Love and Peace. Mitchell is also an executive producer and reality star of Hollywood Exes on VH1, and a successful business owner.

In 2018 Nicole launched her own anti-aging skincare brand “ZOBELA.”