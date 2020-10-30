52 Yr Old Nicole Murphy Goes Viral: Twitter Says Has ‘Perfect Sundress Body’!!

Nicole Murphy is going viral on Twitter this morning, has learned, after she was spotted by paparazzi yesterday. The 52 year old beauty looked breathtaking in a sexy slitted floral dress as she arrived for lunch at Soho House in West Hollywood. 

The gorgeous Nicole was having a bit of trouble getting out of her $150,000 Mercedes – and keeping her dignity. But she managed to get out of the car without exposing too much of her goodies.

