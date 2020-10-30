3 tips that will help you double the life of your smart phone

ORLANDO, Fla. – The average American will spend over $75,000 on smartphones in their lifetime. With the pandemic keeping everyone’s money tight, buying a new phone or laptop is the last thing you’d want to spend money on.
Doing these three simple steps could double your device’s lifespan.
- Have you noticed your battery life on your smart device dwindle down? While companies promise they’ve made changes, batteries still deteriorate over time, and after 500, an iPhone’s battery will only have 80 percent of its original capacity. So, how can we fully restore it? Replacement batteries are usually pretty inexpensive. They will add two more years of full capacity. You should also turn your devices off once every few days.
- Keep components dust-free to avoid overheating. Not only should you clean off keyboards and phone ports but open your computer and wipe the dust off the fans. Keeping your device within 32 to 95 degrees will help it avoid premature battery drain. It’s also vital to organize and update your storage. “Over time, they can inundate themselves with log files and just erroneous junk,” said Lincoln Chiappone, a Senior Systems Engineer at PCGeeks2Go. Delete apps you haven’t used in six months, keep security current and keep your device running smoothly.
- iPhone users can check their phone’s battery health under “battery” in Settings. If the capacity is under 60 percent, you may want to think about purchasing a new battery. You can also check your phone’s storage under General to see what files are taking up the most space.
