2nd Man Is Arrested Over Knife Attack in Nice

PARIS — The French authorities said on Friday that they had arrested a man suspected of being in contact with an assailant who killed three people at a church in Nice on Thursday, an attack that rattled the country and reignited fears of terrorism as officials blamed some foreign leaders for stoking hatred of France.

An official in the French judiciary, who was not authorized to speak publicly on a continuing investigation, said that the suspect, a 47-year-old man, had been arrested on Thursday night, but did not provide further details. French security forces routinely use a wide scope when arresting and questioning suspects’ family, friends and contacts after an attack.

Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, said that France faced a high-level threat of terrorism and was being “particularly targeted” because of what he called the country’s staunch defense of freedom of expression and secularism.

Debates about cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad have strained France’s relations with some Muslim-majority countries since the beheading of a teacher in a Paris suburb by a Muslim man this month.