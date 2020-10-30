2020-21 Bowl Season Schedule Announced

Lisa Witt
Bowl Season

Photo: The Football Bowl Association

Bowl Season today announced the complete 2020-21 college football bowl schedule, which includes 37 games, beginning December 19. All games will be televised on ESPN channels, with the exception of two bowls to be seen on CBS channels.

Bowl matchups will be revealed following the regular season and conference championship games. Bowl Season culminates with the 2021 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship, scheduled to be played on Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Game times will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to have the Bowl Season schedule set,” said Nick Carparelli, Executive Director of Bowl Season. “It has been an exceptionally unusual year due to the pandemic. But thanks to the flexibility and cooperation of the conferences and bowl partners, we are excited to reward student-athletes. These games will be a great way to highlight the many accomplishments of teams who have persevered through a very challenging year. Their hard work is deserving of celebration, especially this year.”

The NCAA’s Division I Council announced earlier this month that it has waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 bowl season. It has also waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams.

Under ordinary circumstances, teams must have a .500 record to qualify for a bowl game, but the Football Oversight Committee recommended suspending that rule for the current season due to the pandemic and the possible postponement and cancellation of regular season games.

“The sacrifice and commitment of student-athletes is always inspiring,” Carparelli said. “For the vast majority of seniors who play in bowl games, it will mark the end of their journey as football players. We’re so honored to provide them and their families the thrill of soaking it all in one last time.”

DateBowlLocationTime (ET)TV
Dec. 19Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco BowlToyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)7 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 21Myrtle Beach BowlBrooks Stadium (Conway, SC)2:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 22Famous Idaho Potato BowlAlbertsons Stadium (Boise, ID)3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 22Boca Raton BowlFAU Stadium (Boca Raton, FL)7 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 23R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlMercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 23Montgomery BowlCramton Bowl (Montgomery, AL)7 p.m.ESPN/ESPN2
Dec. 24New Mexico BowlTBD (Albuquerque, NM)3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 25Camellia BowlCramton Bowl (Montgomery, AL)2:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlRaymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)12 p.m.ABC
Dec. 26Cure BowlExploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)12 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26SERVPRO First Responder BowlGerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, TX)3:30 p.m.ABC
Dec. 26LendingTree BowlLadd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, AL)3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 26Radiance Technologies Independence BowlIndependence Stadium (Shreveport, LA)7 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate BowlChase Field (Phoenix, AZ)10:15 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 28Military Bowl Presented by PerspectaNavy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, MD)2:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29New Era Pinstripe BowlYankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)2 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29Cheez-It BowlCamping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)5:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29Valero Alamo BowlAlamodome (San Antonio, TX)9 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo BowlBank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)12 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30TransPerfect Music City BowlNissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)3:30 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton Bowl ClassicAT,amp;T Stadium (Arlington, TX)7:15 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 30LA BowlSoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)10:45 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 31Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlAmon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, TX)12 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 31AutoZone Liberty BowlLiberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, TN)4 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 31Texas BowlNRG Stadium (Houston, TX)8 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 1TicketSmarter Birmingham BowlLegion Field (Birmingham, AL)12 p.m.ESPN2
Jan. 1Chick-fil-A Peach BowlMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)12:30 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 1Vrbo Citrus BowlCamping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)1 p.m.ABC
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (CFP Semifinal)Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)5 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)8:45 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 2TaxSlayer Gator BowlTIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)12 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 2Outback BowlRaymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)12:30 p.m.ABC
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlState Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)4 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlHard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)8 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 11CFP National ChampionshipHard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)8 p.m.ESPN

** All bowls subject to change

A few bowls have announced their intentions to postpone their annual games to the 2021 season due to the pandemic. Those bowls include the Bahamas Bowl, the Celebration Bowl, the Fenway Bowl, the Hawai’i Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Quick Lane Bowl, and the Redbox Bowl. The Montgomery Bowl will be played as substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only. A decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced in the near future.

