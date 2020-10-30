2020-21 Bowl Season Schedule Announced

Bowl Season

Photo: The Football Bowl Association

Bowl Season today announced the complete 2020-21 college football bowl schedule, which includes 37 games, beginning December 19. All games will be televised on ESPN channels, with the exception of two bowls to be seen on CBS channels.

Bowl matchups will be revealed following the regular season and conference championship games. Bowl Season culminates with the 2021 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship, scheduled to be played on Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Game times will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to have the Bowl Season schedule set,” said Nick Carparelli, Executive Director of Bowl Season. “It has been an exceptionally unusual year due to the pandemic. But thanks to the flexibility and cooperation of the conferences and bowl partners, we are excited to reward student-athletes. These games will be a great way to highlight the many accomplishments of teams who have persevered through a very challenging year. Their hard work is deserving of celebration, especially this year.”

The NCAA’s Division I Council announced earlier this month that it has waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 bowl season. It has also waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams.

Under ordinary circumstances, teams must have a .500 record to qualify for a bowl game, but the Football Oversight Committee recommended suspending that rule for the current season due to the pandemic and the possible postponement and cancellation of regular season games.

“The sacrifice and commitment of student-athletes is always inspiring,” Carparelli said. “For the vast majority of seniors who play in bowl games, it will mark the end of their journey as football players. We’re so honored to provide them and their families the thrill of soaking it all in one last time.”

Date Bowl Location Time (ET) TV Dec. 19 Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) 7 p.m. ESPN Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach Bowl Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC) 2:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Albertsons Stadium (Boise, ID) 3:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 22 Boca Raton Bowl FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, FL) 7 p.m. ESPN Dec. 23 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA) 3:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 23 Montgomery Bowl Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, AL) 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Dec. 24 New Mexico Bowl TBD (Albuquerque, NM) 3:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, AL) 2:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 26 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL) 12 p.m. ABC Dec. 26 Cure Bowl Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL) 12 p.m. ESPN Dec. 26 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, TX) 3:30 p.m. ABC Dec. 26 LendingTree Bowl Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, AL) 3:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 26 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Independence Stadium (Shreveport, LA) 7 p.m. ESPN Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ) 10:15 p.m. ESPN Dec. 28 Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, MD) 2:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 29 New Era Pinstripe Bowl Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY) 2 p.m. ESPN Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL) 5:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 29 Valero Alamo Bowl Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) 9 p.m. ESPN Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC) 12 p.m. ESPN Dec. 30 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN) 3:30 p.m. ESPN Dec. 30 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic AT,amp;T Stadium (Arlington, TX) 7:15 p.m. ESPN Dec. 30 LA Bowl SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) 10:45 p.m. ESPN Dec. 31 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, TX) 12 p.m. ESPN Dec. 31 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, TN) 4 p.m. ESPN Dec. 31 Texas Bowl NRG Stadium (Houston, TX) 8 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Legion Field (Birmingham, AL) 12 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 1 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) 12:30 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL) 1 p.m. ABC Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Game (CFP Semifinal) Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) 5 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal) Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA) 8:45 p.m. ESPN Jan. 2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL) 12 p.m. ESPN Jan. 2 Outback Bowl Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL) 12:30 p.m. ABC Jan. 2 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ) 4 p.m. ESPN Jan. 2 Capital One Orange Bowl Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL) 8 p.m. ESPN Jan. 11 CFP National Championship Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL) 8 p.m. ESPN

** All bowls subject to change

A few bowls have announced their intentions to postpone their annual games to the 2021 season due to the pandemic. Those bowls include the Bahamas Bowl, the Celebration Bowl, the Fenway Bowl, the Hawai’i Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Quick Lane Bowl, and the Redbox Bowl. The Montgomery Bowl will be played as substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only. A decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced in the near future.