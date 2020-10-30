18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
1.
Shawn Mendes hung out with his “reina” (“queen” in Spanish) in their kitchen.
4.
Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers for Halloween.
9.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged!
11.
Beyoncé released her second Ivy Park collection, which sold out in less than 24 hours.
13.
Tyler Lepley posted a thirst trap that’s been replaying in my head for hours.
15.
Ciara came home to a birthday surprise from her husband Russell Wilson.
16.
Maluma surprised his mother after not seeing her for five months.
17.
Jessie James Decker tried to climb a coconut tree.
@jessiejamesdecker / instagram.com
18.
And Mindy Kaling didn’t have to look far to find inspiration for her Halloween costume this year.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!