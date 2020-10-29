Yum! Brands Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Yum! Brands Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Yum! Brands (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Yum! Brands announced earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $1.45B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.42B.

Yum! Brands shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.00% from its 52 week high of $110.54 set on October 29, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 1.25% from the start of the year.

Yum! Brands follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Yum! Brands’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $5.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $5B.

Verizon had beat expectations on October 21 with third quarter EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $31.5B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $31.59B.

