Your Friday Briefing

Singapore eases virus controls on migrants

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who have largely been confined to dormitories since last spring will be allowed to visit designated recreation centers on their days off starting Saturday, if they test negative for the coronavirus.

There must also be no active cases in the dorms, which had a surge of infections in April. Even as stay-at-home orders were lifted for other residents, migrant workers were barred from leaving the dorms, except for work and essential errands.

The eight recreation centers across Singapore are central to the lives of workers — who go there to get haircuts, buy groceries, wire money to their families back home and socialize. Workers who wish to leave their dorms will use a government smartphone app to apply for permission and choose a slot.

Context: Singapore’s economy is highly dependent on more than 300,000 migrant workers, largely from South Asian countries, who work in sectors such as construction, shipbuilding and manufacturing. They earn about $400 to $500 a month. The pandemic has renewed longstanding questions about inequality and their treatment.