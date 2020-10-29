Woman’s Butt ‘FELL OFF’ After Botched Butt Augmentation! (Graphic)

A woman’s butt has reportedly “fallen off” after complications to butt augmentation surgery, has confirmed.

In the video, the Brazilian woman explains how she lost her gluteus maximus, and it literally fell off one day,

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES

According to multiple online reports, the woman went to one of the country’s most popular low-cost surgery clinics to get a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery (BBL). Initially the surgery was a success.

But learned that after about a week, things went terribly wrong.

Local Brazilian media claims that the woman started having itching near the incisions. The itch grew, and eventually both her cheeks became infected with a quick spreading bacteria that leaked havoc on her butt.

In just a few days her butt muscle became so weak and diseased, that her entire butt literally “fell off.” The video was reportedly taken shortly after her butt fell off.

Doctors are not sure what they are going to do, or whether the woman will ever walk again.

