Woman’s Butt ‘FELL OFF’ After Botched Butt Augmentation! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A woman’s butt has reportedly “fallen off” after complications to butt augmentation surgery, has confirmed.

In the video, the Brazilian woman explains how she lost her gluteus maximus, and it literally fell off one day,

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES

According to multiple online reports, the woman went to one of the country’s most popular low-cost surgery clinics to get a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery (BBL). Initially the surgery was a success.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR