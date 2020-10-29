Wisconsin Badgers football program has 16 active COVID-19 cases

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren reported early Thursday evening that the Wisconsin Badgers football program is up to 16 active COVID-19 cases after two additional staff members and one student-athlete tested positive.

Wisconsin has temporarily paused all football activities due to the virus outbreak. Saturday’s scheduled game between Wisconsin and the Nebraska Cornhuskers was canceled on Wednesday, and a Nov. 7 showdown involving the Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers is in doubt.

Head coach Paul Chryst is among Wisconsin personnel who have tested positive. Due to Big Ten protocols for non-student athletes, Chryst could return on Nov. 7 if he produces negative test results and reports no COVID-19 symptoms after he completes the required isolation period.

Big Ten guidelines prevent any player who tests positive from partaking in football-related activities for a minimum of 21 days. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz had a positive result confirmed on Tuesday and, thus, falls under that umbrella.

Mertz was sensational in the season-opening win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, as he set a Badgers record for single-game completion percentage (95.2) and matched a school mark for touchdown passes in a contest with five. As Bruce Feldman and Jesse Temple wrote for The Athletic earlier in the week, Wisconsin could be down to fourth-string quarterback Danny Vanden whenever the school next plays if backup Chase Wolf is unavailable due to a positive test.

Senior Jack Coan is out indefinitely after undergoing an operation to fix a right foot injury.

With the number of cases within the Wisconsin program still growing, it’s looking less likely the Badgers will be cleared to field a team by the first Saturday of November.