Willis Towers Watson Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

.com – Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Willis Towers Watson announced earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $2.01B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $1.98B.

Willis Towers Watson shares are down 3.98% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.25% from its 52 week high of $220.97 set on February 5. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 22.65% from the start of the year.

Willis Towers Watson follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Willis Towers Watson’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on October 13, who reported EPS of $2.92 on revenue of $29.94B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $28.22B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on October 14 with third quarter EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.11 on revenue of $63.79B.

