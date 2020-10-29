William Watson: A scalable Halloween strategy

Article content continued

One Cross Country caller has built a candy-dispensing chute with a clown tongue at the bottom, another a 13-foot candy-breathing dragon to deliver treats with. The dragon lady (as it were) is using a “surveillance pumpkin” — a pumpkin with baby monitors for eyes — to see when trick-or-treaters are arriving so the dragon can be primed. Another family is using a toboggan to deliver its treats. Many people mentioned tongs or gloves to hand out candy and being careful with it, maybe even quarantining much of it for a day or two, once it has arrived in revellers’ homes. Yet another family will be hanging treat bags from its tree, while others will set up candy tables in the driveway — though how they control how much candy each kid takes they didn’t say. Kids and free candy are the makings of a tragedy of the commons.

Some people are doing reverse trick-or-treating — i.e., delivering candy to neighbouring households. That’s the approach we’re taking. Our kids are grown. We’re of an age where COVID is more lethal. Halloween is always fun. But this year it doesn’t make sense for us. Still, we’re planning to prepare gift bags for some neighbour-families with kids and deliver them early. We’re hoping many kids will share the sentiments of 12-year-old Stephanie, who told Cross Country host Ian Hanomansing: “As long as I still get my candy, I’m pretty happy.”

The only discordant note came from a clearly obsessive redistributionist who tweeted how sad it was that Halloween was being cancelled or downplayed in so many places as it’s the one night a year that poor kids can get the same handouts as rich kids — though only, presumably, if they do their trick-or-treating in rich areas. As a kid here in Montreal, I had friends who would take their trick-or-treating to Westmount, where it was said you got the best loot.