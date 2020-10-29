What's been going on in most of these tech hearings is posturing and battering by legislators elected to be referees, rather than real policy-making (Zeynep Tufekci/Insight)

Zeynep Tufekci / Insight:
What’s been going on in most of these tech hearings is posturing and battering by legislators elected to be referees, rather than real policy-making — Who died and made these men kings? — 8 hr,nbsp; — There is yet another tech hearing today in Congress. On the face of it, that’s a good thing.
