Virat Kohli Checks In On Anushka Sharma In The Middle Of An IPL Game

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in India. The two have excelled so much in their respective fields that it doesn’t come as a surprise when you see so many people gushing over them on social media. Virushka, as they’re lovingly addressed by fans, recently made headlines once again when they announced they’re expecting a baby.

Currently, they’re in the UAE for the ongoing IPL tournament in which Virat is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore. During a game, Virat Kohli looked up to Anushka Sharma, who was sitting in the stands, and gestured if she had eaten her food. The actress gave him a thumbs up along with a big smile in return. Take a look at the adorable moment by clicking on the video below.





Always setting couple goals, aren’t they?