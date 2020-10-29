Underworld figure Sam Ibrahim taken to Western Australia ahead of deportation to Lebanon

Underworld figure Sam Ibrahim has been taken to Perth ahead of his deportation to Lebanon.

Ibrahim, the brother of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim, was released from prison this month.

understands he will be taken to Christmas Island before being flown to Lebanon.

He was sentenced to nine years with a non-parole period of six after he was caught trying to sell five glock pistols to undercover police.

Ibrahim was transported in a major police operation on Thursday morning.

He was taken from Long Bay jail to Sydney Airport by heavily-armed police from Strike Force Raptor.

A NSW Police camera filmed as he was walked across the tarmac before boarding a flight to Perth.

After being released from prison, Ibrahim had hoped he would be free to live with his wife and children.

However, because the government has revoked his permanent residency visa, he is now on route to Lebanon.

It is not known exactly when he is to be transferred to Christmas Island before a very long-haul flight back to Lebanon.

