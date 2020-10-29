U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.52% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.52%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.52%, while the index added 1.19%, and the index climbed 1.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.12% or 3.47 points to trade at 114.67 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 2.92% or 1.95 points to end at 68.83 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 2.58% or 3.06 points to 121.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 3.12% or 1.08 points to trade at 33.51 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 1.46% or 4.49 points to end at 303.51 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.91% or 1.26 points to 137.10.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which rose 18.88% to 52.02, CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:) which was up 16.83% to settle at 51.31 and Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which gained 8.02% to close at 52.42.

The worst performers were ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 9.84% to 255.16 in late trade, eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 7.46% to settle at 49.28 and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.64% to 125.04 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 57.51% to 3.670, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 29.82% to settle at 4.31 and ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.64% to close at 1.570.

The worst performers were Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 47.76% to 4.32 in late trade, Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.65% to settle at 2.29 and Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.66% to 0.9387 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1994 to 912 and 85 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1782 rose and 982 declined, while 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 8.02% or 3.89 to 52.42. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 3.12% or 1.08 to 33.51. Shares in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 47.76% or 3.95 to 4.32.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 6.68% to 37.59.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.60% or 11.30 to $1867.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 3.50% or 1.31 to hit $36.08 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.10% or 0.04 to trade at $38.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1673, while USD/JPY rose 0.02% to 104.63.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.58% at 93.955.