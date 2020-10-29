Twitter beats with Q3 revenue of $936M, up 14% YoY, vs $777M est., ad revenue of $808M, up 15% YoY, and mDAUs of 187M, up 29% YoY, vs.196M est.; stock down 11%+ (Lauren Feiner/CNBC)

Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
Twitter beats with Q3 revenue of $936M, up 14% YoY, vs $777M est., ad revenue of $808M, up 15% YoY, and mDAUs of 187M, up 29% YoY, vs.196M est.; stock down 11%+ — – Twitter reported earnings for its third quarter of 2020 on Thursday that beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.
