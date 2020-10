Bettina Strauss / A,amp;E / Everett Collection



A prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic Psycho, this series tells the story of Norman Bates and his mother Norma. While the series is set in present day and in a different town, it showcases what led up to Psycho in an interesting and brilliant way. If you loved the friendships and family dynamics of Bly Manor, this should be your next binge-watch. Bates Motel is incredibly smart and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where to watch it: Netflix.