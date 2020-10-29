TV Ratings for Wednesday, Oct. 28: ‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, American Housewife opened Season 5 with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (and a new Anna-Kat), right on par with its previous average (3.2 mil/0.6) though down a tenth from what Schooled was doing in the post-Goldbergs time slot.

Elsewhere on ABC, Goldbergs (3.7 mil/0.7) and The Con (2.5 mil/0.4) dipped, The Conners (4.2 mil/0.7) slipped from last week’s series lows, and black-ish (2.9 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of a steady Amazing Race (4 mil/0.7), the newly renewed Big Brother (3.8 mil/1.0) was down 10 and 16 percent from its previous finale, delivering its second-smallest Wednesday audience of the season.

FOX | The Masked Singer (5.9 mil/1.6) dipped but dominated, while I Can See Your Voice (3.7 mil/1.0) was also down a tenth.

NBC | The Wall (3.7 mil/0.6) and Ninja Warrior (2.8 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, though the former hit a season high in audience.

THE CW | Devils (509K/0.1) and Coroner (825K/0.1) were steady in the demo, with the latter rising to the series second-largest CW audience thus far.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.