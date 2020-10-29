Tristan Thompson Supported Khloe Kardashian During Her COVID-19 Battle

“Tristan has been bringing me food,” she explained. “And then, he’ll knock on the door and I wait 30 seconds or a minute, then I go and get it.”

Amid her quarantine, Khloe FaceTimed with Tristan and watched as he and True celebrated his 29th birthday. Almost immediately, True recognized “Mommy” over the phone.

Later on, Khloe noted that hearing True call out for her felt like “torture.” Thankfully, it seemed that Tristan had a handle on things.

“Tristan doesn’t live here, he has his own house, but I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” Khloe remarked in a confessional. “I mean, he asks me breakfast, lunch and dinner what do I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray, leaves it outside my door. We have a little system.”